Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Reports in Russia say President Vladimir Putin will soon make ‘key decisions about launching a tactical nuclear strike’ from a secret bunker where he is hiding.

The Kremlin leader has reportedly warned his closest family – including his reported lover, Alina Kabaeva of the possibility of rapid evacuation to the mysterious location where the bunker is.

Putin believes the bunker is ‘safe’ from Western attack and could also move top officials from his security team to the bunker, according to a report from the General SVR channel.

he anti-putin media outlet claims inside knowledge from Putin’s circle and since the start of the war in February has fuelled rumours he is suffering acute health problems.

The report also claims Putin has been taking advice from shamans as he contemplates launching nuclear missiles.

The exact whereabouts of Putin’s bunker is unclear, but it’s said to be a ‘long way’ from Moscow.

He is believed to have several bunkers in Siberia, one linked to the massive new liquid case terminal at Sabetta on the Yamal peninsula and the other in the Altai Mountains.

‘Relatives and friends of the heads of state will be delivered to the bunker in advance,’ stated a report from the General SVR channel today.

‘Alina Kabaeva with [the couple’s] children and two older daughters with children and cohabitants were warned about the possibility of urgent evacuation.

‘But not everyone in the leadership of Russia was lucky.

‘For example, Putin ordered, in the event of a nuclear threat, to evacuate the ‘necessary minimum’ of Russian officials’ it added

‘This would include prime minister Mikhail Mishustin, and the speaker of parliament Vyacheslav Volodin.

The supposed evacuation includes his eldest daughter Maria Vorontsova, 36, a geneticist, and Katerina Tikhonova, 35, a high-kicking ‘rock’n’roll’ dancer-turned-mathematician with their spouses and children.

The Russian president has previously threatened to use ‘all the means at our disposal’ if his country is threatened.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned last week that he didn’t think the Kremlin was ‘bluffing’ over the threat.

No senators are on the bunker list, the Telegram channel has claimed.

The report adds that one special bunker is rumoured to fit up to 100,000 people, and is designed for him to rule Russia in the event of Armageddon.

As well as a location close to a major Gazprom facility in the far north of Russia, there is also rumoured to be a hi-tech bunker in the Altai Mountains hidden beneath a large dacha.