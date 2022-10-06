Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – Hours after swallowing her pride and withdrawing a petition challenging Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, former Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici, has come clean over her unprecedented move that caught many by surprise.

Taking to her Facebook page, Ngirici revealed that she decided to withdraw the case against Waiguru for the benefit of the Kirinyaga people.

This is after it emerged that she was prevailed upon by President William Ruto to withdraw the case to be appointed into government.

However, Ngirici refuted the claims, saying she did not do it for her own benefit but for the well-being of Kirinyaga residents.

“I have decided to take a bold step; One that does not serve to advantage me or disorganise and disenfranchise the Governor but one that serves full advantage to the people of Kirinyaga. I, therefore, have instructed my lawyers to withdraw my petition against GVN waiguru,” she stated.

Ngirici had filed a petition seeking the nullification of the election of Anne Waiguru as Kirinyaga governor.

