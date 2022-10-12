Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The National Council for Population and Development is a Semi-Autonomous Government Agency under The National Treasury and Planning. The Council seeks to fill the following vacant positions:

ADVERT NO 005/2022 SENIOR PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

NCPD 5

1 POST

Reporting to: Chief Public Relations Officer.

Job purpose: The job holder implements corporate communication policies and strategies that promote mutual relationships with external and internal publics contributing to the realization of the Council’s mandate.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinates development of visuals, audio visuals, web based advertisements and other broadcast materials.

Oversees the updating and maintenance of media contacts/ materials and other stakeholder databases.

Coordinates the generation of website and other social media content.

Implements corporate communication strategies and policies

Generates opinion editorials and proof reads internal and external communication documents

Liaises with departments to provide content for publicity of Council’s events and engagements

Participates in the development of content for publication of newsletters and documentaries

Edits press releases/statements, keynote speeches and annual reports

Prepares talking notes and speeches for staff during media interviews and press conferences

Participates in perception surveys, media content research & analysis, PR research, gather communi-cation intelligence and carry out audience analysis

Implements Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives

Mentors and coaches staff in the unit

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have at least the following qualifications:-

Bachelor degree in Journalism/Communication Studies/ Public Relations/ Corporate Communication/ Development Communication and Media Studies.

Served for at least four (4) years, in the grade of Public Relations Officer or in a comparable position in the public service

Demonstrated capability in the management of Public relations function

How to Apply

Note1: Applicants who meet the above requirements should send their application letter together with detailed CV indicating three (3) names of references, current position/grade and day-time telephone numbers, copies of academic and professional certificates, testimonials and a copy of National Identity Card/Passport.

The Director General,

National Council for Population and Development

P. O. Box 48994-00100

Chancery Building 4th Floor

NAIROBI – KENYA

Or send soft copies to vacancies@ncpd.go.ke on or before 5:00 pm (East African Time) on 18th October, 2022.

Only one application method should be used. Either via email or hard copy.

Hand delivered applications can be delivered to National Council for Population and Development Head Office situated at the Chancery Building, 4th floor, Valley Road. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Note 2: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews. Canvassing will lead to auto-matic disqualification.

Note 3: Successful candidates after interviews will be required to obtain the following documents:

Certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Clearance Certificate from a Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

NCPD is an equal opportunity employer; persons with disabilities and people from margin-alized groups with requisite qualification are encouraged to apply.