Friday, October 14, 2022 – French champions, PSG have reportedly denied calling an external company to create an army of fake accounts in order to lead campaigns against various media outlets and club staff, including star Kylian Mbappe.

A Mediapart investigation was published this morning revealing plenty of examples from their findings surrounding the French giants.

One example the article cites is from March of 2019 when rumours had originally surfaced about a potential move to Real Madrid for Mbappe.

At the time, the 2018 World Cup-winning forward had given an interview to Telefoot explaining that he wanted to stay despite their Champions League elimination.

One account, Paname Squad – who Mediapart claim to be provided with information by PSG congratulated the forward on his decision but also called on players to ‘work in silence’.

The same account also posted a critical message when Mbappe had been named Ligue 1 player of the year at the UNFP awards and explained in his speech that it was perhaps time for him to take on ‘more responsibilities’.

Mediapart have contacted Paris Saint-Germain, who have denied the allegations, stating that they have ‘never contacted an agency in order to damage individuals or institutions’.

A source close to the club has told RMC Sport that Paris Saint-Germain completely and totally deny Mediapart’s claims.

The source said: ‘PSG is a global brand and constantly engages with social media agencies around the world.

‘Local and international – to promote and celebrate the excellent work of the club, its collaborators and its partners – like all companies.

‘The club has never contracted an agency to harm any person or institution.’

It has since been revealed that the relationship between Mbappe and the club is now at breaking point, not just due to positioning, but the fact that striker feels betrayed by the club just five months after signing a new deal, according to L’Equipe.