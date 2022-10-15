Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 15, 2022 – Prominent Thika businesswoman and politician, Gladys Chania, is the prime suspect in the brutal murder of her husband George Mwangi, a Rwanda-based contractor.

The wealthy businesswoman is said to have killed her husband in their matrimonial home before dumping his body in a nearby forest, following a love affair involving him and his mistress, identified as Lucy Muthoni, a secretary at a local school.

Days before Gladys murdered her husband, she had hired bloggers to threaten and malign the name of his mistress on social media.

The ruthless bloggers had camped in popular Facebook groups in Thika, where they damaged the reputation of Lucy, who is known as Maxin Lucy on Facebook.

They claimed she is a notorious husband snatcher and alleged that she was spreading STDs.

Lucy reportedly left her husband and little kids to elope with other men.

See how bloggers hired by Gladys Chania were damaging her reputation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.