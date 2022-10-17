Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PROJECT MANAGER (CONSTRUCTION) V/FT/178/2022 -1 POST

Position Summary

A project Manager is responsible for delivering the project by leading and managing individuals and the project team, with authority and responsibility from the project board, to run the project on a day-to-day basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

Help in the designing and applying appropriate project management standards;

Managing the production of the required deliverables and planning and monitoring the project;

Adopting any delegation and use of project assurance roles within agreed reporting structures;

Preparing and maintaining project, stage and exception plans as required;

Managing project risks, including the development of contingency plans and in liaison with programme management (if the project is part of a programme) and related projects to ensure that work is neither overlooked nor duplicated;

Monitoring overall progress and use of resources, initiating corrective action where necessary and applying change control and configuration management processes

Reporting through agreed lines on project progress through highlight reports and end-stage assessments in liaison with appointed project assurance representatives to assure the overall direction and integrity of the project

Maintaining an awareness of potential interdependencies with other projects and their impact

Adopting and applying appropriate technical and quality strategies and standards

Identifying and obtaining support and advice required for the management, planning and control of the project’

Conducting a project evaluation review to assess how well the project was managed and

Preparing any follow-on action recommendations

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture or relevant qualifications from a recognized institution and at least Served for a minimum of eight (8) years relevant work experience, three (3) of which should have been in a supervisory position.

Management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks.

Registered as a Professional Architect by BORAQS and a corporate member of the Architectural Association of Kenya;

Demonstrated knowledge of construction, engineering, and architecture principles and results in work performance.

Proficiency in Computer skills; and

Complied with the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010

Soft Skills Required

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Analytical skills

Team player.

Effective presentation skills, both theoretical and practical.

Interpersonal skills

High degree of professionalism and ethics

Research and development skills

Organizational skills

Observational skills

Mentorship, coaching skills

How to Apply

If your background and competencies match the specifications of any of the posts above, please apply online via: careers.kutrrh.go.ke

For all applications, please indicate the subject as follows: JOB APPLICATION – [JOB REFERENCE NUMBER]. Note that you must attach the following listed documents when you apply on the online portal.

Application Letter Curriculum Vitae Filled Application Form Valid Practicing License

The deadline for the receipt of all applications is 25th October 2022.

Successful candidates will be offered an attractive remunerative package which includes a basic salary and allowances. The Hospital will facilitate travel to Kenya for the successful candidates and assist in acquiring work permits. The Hospital will also facilitate job placement for spouses where possible.

Qualified Kenyans living abroad as well as well as experts from other nationalities are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing will lead to immediate disqualification.

KUTRRH is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

YOUTH, WOMEN AND PEOPLE LIVING WITH DISABILITY ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY