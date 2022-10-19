Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Renowned scholar and political columnist, Prof. Makau Mutua, has urged Kenyans to stop blaming former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, over her father’s loss during the August 9th Presidential election.

Kenyans have been trooping to social media and the blogosphere accusing Winnie Odinga of being behind Raila Odinga’s humiliating defeat to President William Ruto.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Wednesday, Prof Makau, who is also a former Raila Odinga’s spokesman, stated Winnie Odinga is a young politician and Kenyans should stop criticising her.

“It is time for those who have been criticising Winnie Odinga to stop. She is a young politician.” Makau wrote on his page.

Winnie is accused of forming an ‘iron curtain’ between her father and Azimio supporters and this according to them is the reason why Raila Odinga was annihilated by President Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.