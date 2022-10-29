Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 29, 2022 – Renowned scholar and columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has predicted that President William Ruto will betray his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, in 2032.

In a social media post on Friday, Makau, who is also former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesman, said just the way former President Uhuru Kenyatta betrayed Ruto in the last election, the President will betray Rigathi the same way.

He also gave examples of how late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta betrayed Jaramogi Odinga in the 1960s, how late President Daniel Moi betrayed Charles Njonjo in the 1980s, how former President Mwai Kibaki betrayed Raila Odinga in 2007 and how Uhuru betrayed Ruto in 2022.

Makau said Gachagua is no exception and he will be betrayed by his boss in 2032.

“The KING always slays the KINGMAKER. Think of Mzee Kenyatta and Odinga. Moi and Njonjo. Kibaki and Raila. Uhuru and Ruto. It’s not rocket science who’s next,” Mutua wrote on his Twitter page.

