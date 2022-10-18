Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has today laid bare his illustrious career in academia that left members of the National Assembly’s Appointments Committee shocked.

Kindiki said he was born in Tharaka 50 years ago, went to school in Tharaka, and later joined Lenana School before proceeding to Moi University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Law degree.

From there, he proceeded to the Kenya School of Law where he obtained a postgraduate diploma.

Kindiki then went for further education at the University of Pretoria in South Africa and obtained a Master’s in Law in 2000.

In 2002, the nominee obtained a Ph.D. in International Law from the same institution and has been a lecturer of law at many universities.

“I have been a lecturer of law at Moi University for three years and the University of Nairobi for 10 years,” he told MPs.

While in class, the former Tharaka Nithi county senator revealed that he rose through the ranks from graduate assistant to tutorial fellow, senior lecturer, and associate professor.

“In the same period, I held administrative portfolios at the university, from the head of the Public Law department between 2005 and 2007. Thereafter, I became an associate dean in the faculty of law,” he said.

Kindiki’s only time away from the class was when former President Mwai Kibaki (deceased) appointed him as secretary for National Cohesion.

“I left the civil service as I was not comfortable with the position, largely because of the political situation around which I was appointed and the agenda I was to deal with.”

He returned to the university and left to join politics ahead of the 2013 general election where he contested and won the Tharaka Nithi Senate seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.