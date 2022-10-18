Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – Interior Cabinet secretary nominee, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has said that he served well under former President Uhuru Kenyatta until he was thrown out unceremoniously.

Speaking on Tuesday when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on appointments for vetting, Kindiki insisted he was thrown out without a plausible reason.

“Uhuru Kenyatta is the former President of Kenya. I also served under him very well until he threw me out for no reason,” he said.

He said he would be happy to work under Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, as well as other government officers.

In May 2020, Kindiki who served as Senate deputy speaker was ousted resoundingly after 54 senators voted for his removal.

The ouster was part of a purge against then-deputy President William Ruto’s allies who had been accused of undermining then-President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kithure was accused of among other things, conspiring with Kipchumba Murkomen who had also been ousted as Majority Leader to rubbish Uhuru’s deed of transfer of functions of the Nairobi County government to the national government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.