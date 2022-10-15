Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 15, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Herman Manyora, has lambasted Members of Parliament for their insatiable appetite for public resources.

Speaking through his YouTube Channel, Manyora, who is also a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, said most MPs serving in the 13th Parliament aren’t there to protect the public interests but their selfish ambitions.

He claimed that if the salaries of MPs are reduced to Sh 200,000 – Sh 300,000 given to professors, most of them will resign.

“If you slash the salaries of MPs to Sh 200,000 or so that is paid to Kenyan Professors, all the wash wash, thieves and murderers will quit Parliament to allow people with burning ambitions to serve Kenyans”, Manyora said.

Manyora also said President William Ruto’s announcement that he will bring back Constituency Development Fund (CDF) despite being declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, might anger the hustlers who will start a revolution to oust his government for displaying greed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.