Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – Outgoing Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha, has announced his next destination.

Speaking on Tuesday, Magoha, who has been in charge of the Ministry since 2018, said he will go back to University to teach surgery and Urology.

Magoha described himself as a proud man after initiating several developments in the Kenyan education system, including introducing the controversial Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

Born in 1952, Prof. Magoha had his primary education in Yala and Nairobi before joining Starehe Boys Centre and Strathmore School for High School education in Kenya. He thereafter proceeded to the University of Lagos where he studied Medicine. He furthered his studies in Surgery and Urology at Lagos University Teaching Hospital, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Royal College of Surgeons, Dublin, Ireland, and Royal Postgraduate Medical School Hammersmith Hospital, London Department of Urology, where he earned various academic awards.

He trained in executive management at the University of Stanford, USA. He has many international professional honours and awards. Locally, the awards include Moran of the Burning Spear (MBS) and Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS).

