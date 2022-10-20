Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Princess Love has revealed that she used to engage in threesomes just to make her husband Ray J happy.

Princess revealed this in Love $ Hip Hop Miami as they reality show focused on her and her estranged husband Ray J.

The couple have two children and are on the verge of a divorce.

The couple sat down to discuss their relationship in a last-ditch attempt to see if their marriage could be salvaged but it ended with both shouting at each other.

Princess revealed that she has been engaging in threesomes to make Ray J happy but she will no longer keep sacrificing herself and her sanity to do that.

She said in the video: “There have been times where it’s like, I loved Ray so much and tried to like do the whole threesome thing because you don’t have to go outside of the relationship, like I can be fun too.

“But nothing is ever enough for Ray and I can’t keep sacrificing myself and my sanity trying to be something that I’m not to make him happy.”

Ray J said he thought they would kiss and make up following their sitdown but he now thinks it’s probably better if they go ahead with the divorce.

The couple have split and reconciled many times.

In October 2021, Ray J filed for divorce. By early 2022, they started trying to reconcile again. But Princess Love filed in July 2022 for the divorce to proceed.

Now, it appears their marriage might be over for good.

