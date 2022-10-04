Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – President William Ruto may be considering taking action after President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, threatened to invade Kenya and set up a base in Nairobi.

In a series of tweets yesterday, Muhoozi stated that he and his army can capture Nairobi within 2 weeks of the invasion, a remark that is not only demeaning but a threat to national security.

Besides, he faulted former President Uhuru Kenyatta for failing to run for a third term and willingly handing over power to Ruto without a fight, and in the process slamming Kenya’s democracy.

As a result of such a reckless statement from Museveni’s spoiled brat that has attracted sharp criticism from across East Africa, Ruto is under pressure to take action against Uganda.

A section of Kenyans urged the head of state to summon Uganda’s ambassador to Kenya, Hassan Wasswa Galiwango, over the remarks that many termed as reckless.

Among those who demanded Ruto intervene were his close ally and Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei.

The Senator opined that the general’s sentiments caused unnecessary diplomatic tension between two countries that have shared peaceful co-existence over the years.

“I expect by morning the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the Ugandan ambassador to shed light on Gen. Muhoozi’s social media outburst and subsequent apology.”

“This is undermining the spirit of unity of East African Community (EAC),” Cherargei stated.

Ugandan politicians also called out the general over his reckless remarks with the opposition leader, Bobi Wine, asking Museveni’s son to apologise.

“Dear Kenyans, you now understand what it means to live in Uganda under Museveni and his son, whom he gifted the highest military ranks and put in charge of our land forces, “Bobi Wine lamented.

“History repeats itself? Uganda’s generals seeking to control Kenyan territory 46 years after Idi Amin, it’s now Gen Muhoozi! That’s why Kenyans can’t take it lightly!” former opposition leader and presidential candidate, Kizza Besigye added.

Residents across East African nations also joined the clamour urging Kenya’s head of state to act. Ruto, however, was said to be at crossroads owing to his relationship with Museveni.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.