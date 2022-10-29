Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 29, 2022 – Siaya County Governor James Orengo has said President William Ruto was not ready to form the government and that is the reason he is struggling to lower the cost of living.

Speaking on Friday during the burial of Mama Ida Odinga’s bodyguard Barrack Otieno in Siaya County, Orengo said Ruto was not ready for the task as the fifth President of Kenya.

“Ruto was not ready for government. He knew the challenges the country was facing but is now asking for more time,” Orengo said.

He added that the country is now headed for a tough situation but vowed to fight for reforms to ensure the country is in a better situation.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Kisumu County Governor, Prof Anyang Nyong’o, attended the burial.

