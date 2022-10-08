Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 8, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has urged President William Ruto not to appoint political rejects as principal secretaries in his government.

Already, reports are out that Ruto wants to name politicians who were rejected by the electorate during the August 9th General Election as principal secretaries in his government.

In a statement on Saturday, Ahmednasir said that leaders rejected by voters should not be in government.

“Failed politicians rejected and found unfit for public office in the August elections by voters should not be employed as Principal Secretaries in ministries,” Ahmednasir said.

Kenya Kwanza administration will have 49 Principal Secretaries who will each head a state department in the 22 ministries.

Six ministries – Mining, Trade, Education, Lands, Roads and Interior – will each have three Principal Secretaries.

The Ministry of Defence will have only one PS.

Some of the notable names shortlisted include Former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, former Langata MP Nixon Korir, Former nominated MP Isaac Mwaura among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.