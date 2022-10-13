Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has said President William Ruto seems to be unable to run the government since he is yet to form his cabinet after almost a month after he was sworn in as President of the Republic of Kenya.

Ruto was elected as President on September 13th but he has been using former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet.

Ruto came to power after beating veteran politician, Raila Odinga.

Mutahi said Raila, who is an enigma in Kenya politics, has been silent on the Ruto government because he is using Napoleon tactics of “Never disrupt your enemy when he is destroying himself,’’

“I am suspicious of Baba man (Raila Odinga) and his silence. Or is he using the Napoleonic code: Never disrupt your enemy when he is destroying himself? Does Ruto have a plan? One month after swearing in, he is still running Uhuru Kenyatta’s government. Is this normal?” Mutahi asked on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.