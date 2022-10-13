Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – President William Ruto has said his government will reduce the prices of Unga in the coming days.

Speaking during the official launch of Komarock South Primary School in Nairobi on Wednesday, October 12, the head of state asked Kenyans to be patient as he rolls out his manifesto to empower farmers to produce more maize at an affordable cost.

The president reiterated that his government was keen on improving food security.

“Bei ya chakula bado iko juu sana. Bei ya unga bado iko juu sana. Tumeanza hatua ya kwanza. Tumewapatia wakulima wetu mbolea 1.4 million. Mwisho wa mwaka huu tunapanga kuwa na mbolea millioni sita. (The cost of food is high. The cost of maize flour is high. We have begun rolling out our food programme by providing farmers with 1.4 million bags of affordable fertiliser. By the end of the year, we will provide another six million bags),” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST