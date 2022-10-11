Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – President William Ruto has revealed what has been giving him sleepless nights for the last three weeks since he was sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya.

Speaking on Tuesday when he graced the opening of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) Market Place, Ruto said that the economic status of Kenya has been giving him sleepless nights and that is why he is seeking diplomatic ties so that they can easily change around the situation that is continuing to worsen.

Ruto said he has not slept for five days. He has been out of the country where he visited, Ethiopia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

He said during his tours he engaged leaders and economic experts on how to resolve the economic crisis that is affecting the country.

During his speech, the President also poked holes in the way in which betting makes many lose their money.

Ruto said he wished to be seeing motorcycle riders participating in the trading arena on their phones during their free time instead of gambling.

“I look forward, for example, to that bodaboda guy when waiting for the next customer he is trading on his phone. That’s really what I look forward to instead of that bodaboda guy playing gaming. You know the whole space that’s now full of betting, guesswork and people losing money,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.