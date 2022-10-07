Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 7, 2022-President William Ruto on Thursday revealed how Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ‘saved his job’

Speaking in Addis Ababa, Ruto narrated that he travelled to Ethiopia with the main aim of getting a licence for Safaricom to operate in the country.

He expressed that the two were engaged in negotiations for hours, adding that a deal was brokered at the last minute as the PM was a tough negotiator.

The head of state described his trip to Ethiopia as an assignment given by Kenyans, wondering what measures he would have adopted if the PM’s administration declined to grant the mobile operator a licence.

“When I made my speech earlier, we did not have a deal. When I left Nairobi this morning, I had an assignment from the people of Kenya to go back with a licence. It was my first assignment (as President).

“In the better part of the morning, I engaged a very difficult person. The people of Ethiopia are lucky. You have a genius for a leader. I know that I will try. I am good but he is better. On my behalf, I want to thank the PM for saving my job,” Ruto stated as the delegates burst into laughter.

The President underlined the importance of the telecommunication deal noting that it would be beneficial for both countries.

