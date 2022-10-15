Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 15, 2022 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has said President William Ruto is delivering what he promised Kenyans during his presidential campaigns.

This is after the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Friday reduced the prices of Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene by Sh 1 bob. Cherargei said the substantial reduction in fuel prices shows that Ruto is stabilising the economy.

He said the reduction in fuel prices will bring the cost of living down and Kenyans will start having money in their pockets.

“Ruto promised and he’s delivering. The prices of petroleum products have dropped significantly which points to a clear trend of a stabilising economy. This will further make the cost of living affordable and a prosperous country,” Cherargei stated.

Cherargei is a fierce defender of Ruto and he defends him inside and outside the Senate

The Kenyan DAILY POST