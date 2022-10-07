Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 7, 2022 – President William Ruto is moving with speed in appointing state officers who will assist him in implementing his Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto.

Last week, Ruto named 26 cabinet Secretaries who will assist him in implementing his Bottom Up economic model which will replace the current Trickle down economic model.

This week, the father of the nation has been busy scouting for men and women who will act as principal secretaries in his government.

Despite the existing political rivalry between him and Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, Ruto has gone ahead to shortlist one of Jakom’s family members in his government.

Ruto has shortlisted Dr. Rose Olayo Jakoyo, wife to former Gem MP the late Jakoyo Midiwo, who was Raila’s cousin.

Also on the list are some Ruto insiders, including his legal adviser Korir Sing’oei, and Prof Edward Kisiangani, another figure close to Ruto.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati’s wife, Mary Chebukati Wanyonyi, and former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa are also on the list.

Others include former Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir and Alfred Ombudo K’Ombudo and Dr. Irene Asienga who were also part of his campaign team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.