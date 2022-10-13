Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – A close ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta has accused President William Ruto of endorsing Land grabbing by proposing that the land owner and those who had developed the land should engage each other and come up with a win-win agreement.

Speaking on Wednesday when he opened Komarock South Primary school, Ruto said if there are people claiming land upon which another citizen has built a home, the government will work with both the land owners and those who have developed the property so that we can create a win-win settlement

“If there are people claiming land upon which another citizen has built a home, we will work with both the land owners and those who have developed the property so that we can create a win-win settlement,” Ruto said.

Ruto’s sentiments sparked an uproar among Kenyans and lawyer Ndegwa Njiru was among those who protested.

Njiru said Ruto endorsed land grabbing and theft of private properties and wondered whether title deeds owned by land owners and property owners were useless.

“Reckless statement from a head of state…Nabii Ruto William Ruto you have just endorsed land grabbing and theft of private properties. Are the titles useless?” Njiru asked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.