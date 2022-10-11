Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – President William Ruto has blasted the Kenya Judiciary after it stopped his government from increasing the National Social Security Fund monthly contributions (NSSF).

When he was sworn in as President on September 13th, Ruto said his administration intends to overhaul the social security infrastructure in the country to make it more inclusive.

To encourage those excluded to save, Ruto said that he will be proposing a national savings drive to encourage those in the informal sector to set up their retirement savings plan.

“For every Sh2 saved in the scheme up to a maximum of Sh6,000 per year, the government will contribute a shilling for every Sh2 saved. Meaning every Kenyan who will save Sh6,000 a year, the government will give them Sh3,000 per year,” Ruto said

But the High court has since stopped the bid to increase monthly contributions to the (NSFF) saying the law supporting the increments was unconstitutional.

Reacting to the High court ruling, Ruto termed the ruling as archaic and said he is planning for a meeting with top judiciary officials so that the ruling can be re-checked and have his plan executed.

“We got a ruling from the court that it is wrong for us to increase the monthly NSSF contributions from Sh 200… we will talk to the court again and ask them if we live in the same country,” Ruto said in reference to the Chief Justice Martha Koome’s led Judiciary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST