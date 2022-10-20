Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 20, 2022 – President William Ruto has announced a raft of measures and interventions which might essentially lead to the collapse of Brookside Company.

Brookside is a company owned by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family.

Speaking at a manufacturer’s summit in Nairobi on Wednesday, Dr. Ruto said personal interests is the reason dairy farmers are suffering selling their milk to Brookside at a lower price instead of exporting to get better returns.

Ruto said he will ensure that farmers can export their milk instead of being exploited by Brookside.

The move by President Ruto to help farmers from Brookside capture might, however, be seen through the lenses of revenge.

The president, however, made a commitment that he wasn’t interested in revenge against anybody but rather is fueled by the desire to uplift the lives of Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.