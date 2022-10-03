Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – President William Ruto has ‘axed’ his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, from the Cabinet if the latest photos from the Cabinet meeting held on Monday are anything to go by.

In the photos released from the State House, Gachagua was conspicuously missing from the Cabinet meeting.

The President was meeting outgoing cabinet secretaries and all attended except the Cabinet minister without portfolio, Raphael Tuju.

Ruto was seen close to the outgoing Head of Public of Service and secretary to the Cabinet Joseph Kinyua, sitting in the place where Gachagua was supposed to be seated.

The President, last week, also chaired his first cabinet meeting as the Commander in Chief of the Country, where all the Outgoing Cabinet Secretaries were in attendance save for Tuju.

The president was seen later on taking pictures and in a good mood with the cabinet secretaries, even those that had campaigned against him in the recently concluded elections.

Here are photos of Ruto chairing a cabinet meeting without Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.