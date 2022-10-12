Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has urged Kenyans to stop accusing President William Ruto of not fighting corruption.

On Tuesday, Ugunja Member of Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi, asked President Ruto to explain measures that Kenya Kwanza’s government had put in place to tackle runaway corruption in the country.

But in a fast rejoinder, Cherargei, who is a close ally of Ruto, said Wandayi should pose that question to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Judiciary because Ruto has given the two institutions money to fight the vice.

Cherargei explained that immediately after being sworn in, Ruto ensured the operationalization of the Judiciary Fund, which he said gave the financial autonomy to the Judiciary to fight graft and conduct their activities independently.

“The financial autonomy given to the Inspector General of Police was also to give powers to the police to execute their duties, including arresting and investigating corruption suspects. Kenya Kwanza also seeks to establish a Judicial inquiry into state capture. These are part of addressing corruption,” Cherargei said.

“EACC should be given more resources and funding, and the Executive is willing to do that. Let us follow the law and let the agencies mandated with fighting graft do it,” Cherargei added.

