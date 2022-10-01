Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has begun playing its role as official Opposition by overseeing President William Ruto’s Government.

This is after they moved to open an inquiry into Ruto’s first mega project as the Head of State, saying it was shrouded in secrecy and opaqueness.

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday, Azimio, led by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, directed their Members of Parliament to open an inquiry into the purchase of subsidized fertilizer by Ruto, saying there is more than meets the eye.

According to Kalonzo, the procurement process of the fertilizer has been shrouded by a lot of secrecy which needed to be unravelled.

At the same time, Kalonzo, who was flanked by Azimio politicians, faulted Ruto for reneging on his campaign pledges.

He noted that Ruto’s first campaign promise was to lower the cost of living.

However, the price of basic commodities has continued to soar with the price of Unga, fuel, and electricity hitting record highs.

“These are matters we feel should take pre-eminence in these early days. Just like there was the rush to subsidize fertilizer on September 19, the same urgency should have first and foremost been applied to the rapidly rising cost of living. We also question how this fertilizer was procured; when it was procured; and, where it was sourced from.

“We ask: does it meet the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) standards? This administration must therefore make public the procurement process of this fertilizer subsidy. We have directed our MPs to commence an enquiry into the same,” he disclosed.

He added that the government ought to honor its campaign promise of lowering fuel prices and in addition, revise the punitive tax levied on fuel.

