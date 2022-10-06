Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – A close lieutenant of President William Ruto has castigated Kenya Airways management for dismissing claims by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that the company is under state capture.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday, Gachagua claimed that Kenya Airways has been making billions of shillings in losses because it is captured by cartels.

“We’ve talked with Kenya Airways, and while their planes are constantly full and they charge the highest tickets on the continent, they still lose money. We are attempting to address that State capture in order to reduce the cost of the airline’s operations so they can turn a profit,” Gachagua stated.

But KQ through its Chairman, Michael Joseph, has disputed the claims noting that the contracts by the airline are purely commercial business arrangements meant to benefit the airline.

Joseph also explained that the national carrier had entered into lease agreements with renowned international companies that manage hundreds of aircraft leased to different international airlines globally.

But in response, Ruto‘s man and Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, admonished Michael Joseph for responding to Gachagua who is the second in command.

“Kenya kwanza manifesto of revamping KQ highlighted leadership problems & high operational costs the govt should do an INSTITUTIONAL AUDIT of KQ without Chair Michael Joseph & his team, Dp Gachagua was right state capture is REAL .state agencies stop correcting Dp in public !,” Cherargei stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.