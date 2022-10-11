Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – A close confidante of President William Ruto has called for the arrest and imprisonment of outgoing Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, for flouting the law in the deportation of lawyer Miguna Miguna in 2018.

Miguna was deported by the Kenya government to Canada after he participated in the mock swearing-in of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga as people‘s president in 2018.

The High court issued several court orders directing Matiang’i to allow Miguna back to Kenya but the CS ignored all of them.

In an interview with Citizen TV, Belgut Member of Parliament, Nelson Koech said Matiang’i should be behind bars for ignoring court orders in Miguna deportation.

“We need a government that not only talks of upholding the rule of law but actually does it. Given that Miguna is currently located in Canada, Fred Matiangi should be arrested and sent to prison,” Koech said on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.