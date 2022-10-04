Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Former Meru Senator and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee, Mithika Linturi, is now a free man.

This is after his rape case was withdrawn mysteriously without any concrete explanation.

Linturi was charged with two counts relating to attempted rape last year.

He was accused of intentionally and unlawfully attempting to rape a 36-old-woman in a hotel in Nanyuki at night while her husband was out.

The withdrawal of the case comes just a day after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua vehemently defended Linturi, saying his case is politically instigated.

“The case with Mithika Linturi and Aisha Jumwa is pending with George Kinoti. We cannot agree to prohibit someone who has the opportunity to contribute to the development of Kenya because he has a pending case.”

“I want to tell Kenyans that all the CS nominated by William Ruto are okay, they are not guilty of any offense, there is no evidence to show that they are corrupt. What is there is fake cases,” Gachagua said.

This is despite the fact that a video where Linturi was accused of sneaking into a woman’s room surfaced online.

In the video that went viral, one could see how Linturi was in a bed where someone’s wife was almost naked.

He pleaded for mercy while blaming his trespassing on alcohol he had been imbibing hours before being caught.

In the video, Linturi was questioned by three men who wondered how he confused another room with his, only to blame it on alcohol.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.