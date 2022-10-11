Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – A close ally of President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to prepare for the worst in the next 12 months because the government has no money to bring the cost of living down.

President William Ruto, during his campaigns, promised Kenyans that he would change Kenyans’ economy and lifestyle within the first 100 days after taking over the mantle of leadership from then-president Uhuru Kenyatta.

But speaking on Tuesday, Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative, Gladys Shollei, said the Ruto government cannot bring the cost of living down within 100 days and urged Kenyans to tighten their belts in the next 12 months.

“We have to tighten our belts; it’s going to be difficult for the next 100 days to 12 months but Kenyans are going to see the fruits of some of our decisions in a year. Kenyans (Must) be patient, the pain is not going away immediately,” Shollei said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.