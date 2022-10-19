Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – President William Ruto’s government has ordered the withdrawal of security officers guarding the home of former United States President Barack Obama’s ancestral home in Kogelo, Siaya County.

This was announced by Obama’s uncle, Malik Obama, on Tuesday, who thanked the government for providing security to the Obama family in Kenya.

“On behalf of the Obama family, we thank the Government of Kenya for providing our ancestral home with security from the onset, during, and beyond the presidency of Barack Obama. Today the last vestiges of government security were dismantled and removed and all personnel withdrew,” Malik wrote on his social media page.

The withdrawal of security in Obama’s ancestral home comes a week after President William Ruto ordered the withdrawal of security from late former President Daniel Arap Moi’s homes.

President William Ruto, in his argument, says why guard the dead instead of the living?.

The Kenyan DAILY POST