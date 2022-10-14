Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman, Johnson Muthama, has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders to shut up and let President William Ruto implement the manifesto he promised Kenyans when he was on the campaign trail.

Speaking on Friday, Muthama, who is also the former Machakos County Senator, said Raila Odinga and his team should start getting used to Ruto’s presidency since he will rule the country up to 2032.

Muthama also told Raila Odinga and his supporters that it is too early for them to start complaining about how Ruto had broken his campaign promises.

“We are out, we are capable and we have what it takes. So those noisemakers tell them to wait. 2032 is when they will be able to talk because Ruto is not going anywhere. The work that this man is going to do in this country, the election is going to be UDA and it will be Ruto unopposed,” Muthama stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.