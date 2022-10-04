Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – President William Ruto’s government has summoned the Ugandan Ambassador to Kenya, Dr. Hassan Galiwango, over a diplomatic tussle between Kenya and Uganda that was sparked by the son of Ugandan President, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Monday evening.

Lieutenant General Kainerugaba, in a series of tweets, said he can capture Nairobi and overthrow President William Ruto’s government in two weeks.

“It wouldn’t take me and my army two weeks to capture Nairobi,” Kainerugaba said.

Following Kainerugaba’s disturbing tweets, Ruto, through Foreign Affairs docket Cabinet nominee, Dr. Alfred Mutua, on Tuesday, summoned Dr. Hassan Galiwango to clear the air on Museveni’s son’s comments.

Here are photos of Dr. Mutua’s meeting with Galiwango after Museveni’s son’s controversial comments about Kenya.

