Monday, October 31, 2022 – President William Ruto has sent Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, to Pretoria, South Africa where he ordered him to meet South African Trade Minister Patel Ebrahim.

According to Kuria, Ruto told him to look at the issues surrounding the free flow of Foreign Portfolio Investments into Kenya.

He has stated that he will make a major announcement in the next 48 hours outlining the measures that the government of Kenya is taking towards the same.

“I am under strict instructions from my boss @WilliamsRuto to look at the issues surrounding the free flow of Foreign Portfolio Investments into Kenya. I will outline the measures that the government of Kenya is taking in the next 48 hours,” Kuria stated on his Twitter page.

Kuria is among 24 cabinet secretaries who were sworn in last week and he has already hit the ground running trying to boost Kenya’s trade in Africa, particularly sub-Saharan Africa.

