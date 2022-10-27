Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – President William Ruto has sent a warning to 24 Cabinet Secretaries who took their oath of office today at State House.

The swearing-in ceremony took place a day after the National Assembly conveyed their Certificates of Approval issued in accordance with the Constitution, setting the stage for their appointment.

In an event held at Statehouse, Nairobi, all 24 men and women, having complied with all the legal obligations for the appointment, were called in to take and subscribe to the oath of due execution to their new offices.

But before the new CSs, AG, and Secretary to the Cabinet were sworn in, the highest ranking civil servant in Ruto’s administration, the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Kosgei, had to take an oath so he could spearhead the process. His predecessor Joseph Kinyua administered the oath.

Speaking after the ceremony, Ruto urged his troops to work diligently.

‘‘I will conclude with a word from the Bible. The book of James 4:17 says that whoever knows the right thing to do and fails is counted as a sinner. I hereby tell you that if you fail to do what is right, you will not only not go to Heaven but you will have a problem with me,” he said amidst laughs from his audience.

