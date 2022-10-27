Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – The Government of President William Ruto has appealed to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to collect his millions that have been lying idle for 8 years.

In a statement, Ruto, through the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) told Raila to hurry and pick up the millions left behind by his son, the late Fidel Odinga.

According to the Head of Corporate Communications Paul Muya, Raila has not made any efforts to claim the money.

However, UFAA withheld information on the companies that surrendered the multi-million fortune.

It petitioned the family to collect the dues arguing that the authority was already overwhelmed by the huge amount of idle assets running into billions.

“We are asking the families and beneficiaries to come forward for the unclaimed money, which is substantial,” Muya remarked.

A report indicated that Fidel left behind a fortune, including cash in eight bank accounts and two investment funds.

Muya revealed that most of the unclaimed assets belonged to members of prominent families, including that of former Cabinet Minister, Njenga Karume.

Others included renowned politician John Harun Mwau and the late prolific American writer and scholar, Ali Mazrui, who was born in the country.

On March 28, the authority’s chief executive officer, John Mwangi, disclosed that the state was in possession of wealth totaling Ksh54.9 billion.

The property was in the form of unpaid insurance policies, mobile money in wallet accounts, unpaid pension remittances, money in bank accounts, Saccos, and legal reparations.

Consequently, the state agency launched a project to enable Kenyans to access information on assets from Huduma centres across the country.

Kenyans can also check their status through their mobile phones by dialing the USSD code *361#.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.