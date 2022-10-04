Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, might stay longer in Canada over his latest tweet after President William Ruto’s government lifted the ban on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs).

The ban was imposed on November 8, 2012, through a Cabinet memo by the then health Cabinet Secretary Beth Mugo.

In a Cabinet memo dated Monday, October 3, 2022, Ruto said the ban has been lifted in accordance with the recommendation of the Task Force formed to Review Matters Relating to Genetically Modified Foods and Food Safety.

“In fidelity with the guidelines of the National Biosafety Authority on all applicable international treaties including the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety (CPB), Cabinet vacated its earlier decision of November 8, 2012, prohibiting the open cultivation of genetically modified crops and the importation of food crops and animal feeds produced through biotechnology innovations. The Cabinet has effectively lifted the ban on Genetically Modified Crops,” reads the memo.

Reacting to the memo, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, opposed the lifting of the ban and said GMO foods are not fit for human consumption.

“GENETICALLY MODIFIED FOODS and SEEDS are not good for human beings. They cannot be good for Africans in general and Kenyans in particular. I oppose the Idea vehemently,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.