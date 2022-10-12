Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – President William Ruto may have made the worst enemy in the name of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

This is after Raila took up his Opposition role and vowed to check Ruto’s excesses.

In a statement yesterday, Raila told Ruto not to sit pretty because he will never allow him to fail on his campaign promises.

According to the ODM Leader, he is keenly watching to ensure Ruto fulfills what he promised hustlers that he will do in his first 100 days in office.

“We are watching to make sure you fulfill your 100 days in office, promises,” Raila stated.

At the same time, Raila faulted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s move to dismiss some qualified Kenyans who are eying jobs in Ruto’s government, saying all Kenyans pay taxes and shouldn’t be discriminated against based on their ethnicity and who they voted for.

“Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said it is their time to eat, and those who did not vote for them should stand on the side, but I want to tell him that even if they did not vote for you, they pay taxes and deserve better from their government,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.