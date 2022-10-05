Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – President William Ruto is reportedly at crossroads following the plans by hustlers in Nairobi to demonstrate against his government over the high cost of living.

Speaking yesterday, the hustlers, under the Bunge La Wananchi, accused Ruto of lying to them that he will reduce the cost of living immediately after he takes over from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to them, the demos will remind Ruto of his promise to lower the cost of living.

“People have moved on, but our concern is that the cost of living is increasing by the day contrary to what you promised. This is unacceptable and we are going to the streets to remind you to keep your promise. This is not what we signed up for,” said one of the officials of Bunge La Wananchi.

This comes as the Kenya Revenue Authority implemented new tax measures that saw the cost of basic goods shoot up.

At the same time, Bunge La Wananchi questioned Ruto’s choice of Cabinet, saying he gave all influential ministries to Mt. Kenya and Rift Valley.

“If you love the Nyanza region as you said, why did you take all the good ministries to Mt. Kenya and Rift Valley?” he questioned.

