Monday, October 17, 2022 – Kenya is now officially a gangland thanks to the government of President William Ruto.

This is after it disbanded the dreaded DCI Special Unit which was hunting down hardcore criminals, among them robbers, fraudsters, and murderers among others.

Ruto, through the Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow, gave the directive to disband the elite unit on Saturday.

All the members of the unit were recalled to the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road awaiting redeployment to different divisions.

“The DCI Special Service Unit (SSU) has been disbanded with immediate effect. This follows a directive from the Ag. IG Mr. Noor Gabow.”

“All officers serving in the disbanded unit have been recalled to DCI Headquarters for further instructions,” read the DCI statement in part.

The disbandment is part of a wider re-organization drive expected at the National Police Service (NPS) as the new administration takes charge.

The unit was created in the year 1999 as a replacement for the Special Crime Prevention Unit. It adopted its new name in 2019.

The change came just hours after President William Ruto appointed Amin Mohammed to replace George Kinoti as the new Director of Criminal Investigations.

Through a special Gazette Notice dated Friday, October 14, Ruto directed Amin to assume his new role with immediate effect.

Amin took over from Kinoti, who resigned from the post as Ruto was inaugurated as the Commander in Chief.

Before his appointment, Amin served as the Head of the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.