Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – President William Ruto is set to increase rent for poor hustlers, especially those living in Nairobi, going by the announcement by KRA.

In a notice yesterday, KRA announced that it will engage in a data collection exercise on rental properties within Nairobi City County starting Wednesday to increase its tax base.

“Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will undertake a data collection exercise on rental properties within Nairobi City County and the Nairobi Metropolis as part of its tax base expansion program from Wednesday 19th October 2022,” read the notice by KRA.

According to KRA, members of its staff who will carry out the exercise will identify themselves using KRA staff identification cards that can be verified using a USSD code.

The revenue authority asked members of the public to cooperate during the exercise and provide the information that is required.

“KRA officers conducting the exercise will identify themselves using KRA staff identification cards which can be verified by dialling the USSD code *572#, through the KRA M-service App or using KRA Thibitisha which is hosted on the KRA website,” KRA stated.

The move comes after President William Ruto, in his inaugural speech in the 13th Parliament, said that his government will propose tax measures to move the economy in the right direction.

The President said that his administration was committed to ensuring that the tax system was responsive to the needs of the economy.

“We will work with the Kenya Revenue Authority on a culture change to make it a people-friendly, customer-centric organization. It must be equitable, efficient, and customer-friendly,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.