Saturday, October 15, 2022 – President William Ruto has denied ever recalling former President Daniel Arap Moi’s cars and staff as reported by media outlets.

This is after Kenyans came out baying for Ruto’s blood, accusing him of trying to punish Moi’s family by pulling out the retired president’s privileges.

In a statement, State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua confirmed that the vehicles were withdrawn per the law, but the exercise was conducted before Ruto ascended to power.

He thus absolved Ruto of blame apportioned by a section of Kenyans who claimed the President was going after the late president’s family.

“The benefits of a retired President are spelt out in the Presidential Benefits Act, 2003 with Section 5 specifically stating that pensions and other benefits of a retired president are to be enjoyed only during his lifetime,” the report reads in part.

“The recalling of cars and staff as stipulated by the law took place before HE William Ruto assumed office.

State House has since demanded an apology from the media, terming the reports as “malicious and misleading”.

“We, therefore, take great exception to the story and demand an apology and retraction of the same.”

The late former President Moi was entitled to lifetime privileges, as dictated by the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act of 2013.

Moi was accorded 30 members of staff, a monthly pension, and two four-wheel vehicles, which were replaceable after every three years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.