Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – President William Ruto has once again broken his campaign promises after he begged Kenyans to give him one year to reduce the high Unga prices.

During his campaigns, Ruto with his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, promised Kenyans and especially hustlers that once they get into office, their first task would be to reduce Unga and fuel prices.

Now, for almost two months, Ruto and his deputy have done nothing to cushion Kenyans from high food and fuel prices and they are only launching projects like housing projects which have no immediate impact on the reduction of cost of living.

Instead of reducing the cost of living, they are hosting prayer rallies across the country with over 14 million facing hunger due to the ongoing drought.

To make matters worse, on Tuesday, Ruto who was opening a housing development in Kibra, urged Kenyans to give him one year so that he can resolve the mess he inherited from former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government and reduce Unga prices.

“The previous administration increased the price of maize flooring to a record Ksh. 230. In order to lower the price of Unga, I would like to beg the Kenyan people for a year’s patience,” Ruto said.

