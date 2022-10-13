Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – Premier League Club, Nottingham Forest have sacked two of the staff involved in the summer recruitment of 22 players that joined the club, as they sit in the relegation zone.

The newly-promoted side have confirmed that both the head of recruitment George Syrianos and head scout Andy Scott have both left the City Ground.

Their exits follow Filippo Giraldi’s arrival as sporting director last week and owner Evangelos Marinakis was part of the decision to let them leave after the club spent £150million on 22 players during the summer.

Forest spent big on the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Emmanuel Dennis, Remo Freuler, and Jesse Lingard as they prepared for their return to the top-flight for the first time in 23 years.

Head of scouting Scott, 50, previously worked with Swansea, Watford, and Brentford before his stint with Forest.

Forest have made these decisions as they have just five points after nine Premier League matches and have picked up only two from their last seven games.

Despite their difficult start to the campaign, manager Steve Cooper signed a new five-year contract last week when the club sat bottom after eight games.

Forest have since climbed up to 19th in the Premier League table after sealing a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Monday evening.