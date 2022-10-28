Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Premier League club, Bournemouth will stop playing Kanye West’s songs before matches amid the controversy over the rapper’s anti-Semitic comments.

The artist’s song ‘Power’ has been played at the Vitality Stadium in recent years as the teams walk out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off. But the club will abandon the song amid significant concerns about West’s remarks about the Jewish community.

The decision will come into force this weekend when Tottenham travel down to the south coast to face Gary O’Neil’s side.

Ye has been globally condemned for his remarks. It has also been estimated that West, now known as Ye, could lose up to $1.2billion [£1.03bn] from his net worth amid the fall-out from the anti-Semitism scandal.

The 45-year-old – who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018 – has seen lucrative partnerships with top brands including fashion labels Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga terminated.

The musician has made a number of troubling comments in recent years, including claiming that ‘slavery is a choice’ and insisting George Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose rather than being murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

He sparked global outrage when he tweeted on October 8: ‘I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE … The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also … you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.’

He apologized during an interview with Piers Morgan. Asked if he regretted the tweet, he replied: ‘No – absolutely not, absolutely not … I fought fire with fire – I’m not here to get hosed down – that’s a different type of freedom fighter.

He later clarified: ‘I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt,’ he said. ‘I feel like I cause hurt and confusion, and I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through and that I use my platform where you say, ‘Hurt people hurt people,’ and I was hurt.’