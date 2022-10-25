Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – As the world continues to come to terms with the brazen murder of Pakistan journalist Arshad Sharif by the Kenyan police, a top-ranking Pakistani has dropped a bombshell on who was behind the murder of the gallant journalist.

Taking to his Twitter, Hamid Mir, a powerful Pakistani Political talk-show host, moved to absolve the Kenyan police from the blame, saying Sharif was murdered by his own government.

He cast serious doubts on the version of Kenya Police that they mistakenly killed Arshad Sharif due to mistaken identity.

“Why they never fired on the tire of the vehicle? Why they never targeted the driver? Why they shot Arshad directly in the head?” Hamid Mir wrote on Twitter.

Apart from Mir, many Pakistanis also believe that their government was complicit in the chilling murder of Arshad.

Pakistan’s Government and the military have been under increased criticism lately for stifling media freedom and political dissent, and given that Arshad was anti-government and highly political in his reporting, your guess is as good as mine.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.