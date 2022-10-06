Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – The United States has issued a Level 2 travel advisory against Kenya, urging its citizens not to travel to the Kenya-Somalia Border and Coastal counties due to increased kidnappings and terrorism threats.

“Exercise increased caution in Kenya due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk,” the statement read in part.

The seven counties that have been highlighted are; Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Turkana, Tana River, Lamu, and Kilifi.

The Joe Biden-led Government, through the US Embassy, specifically highlighted Turkana County, warning its Citizens not to use the Road from Kainuk to Lodwar due to crime, and armed robbery, which occur frequently.

In Nairobi County, US Citizens were cautioned of Eastleigh and Kibera neighborhoods due to crime and kidnapping.

“Violent crime, such as armed carjacking, mugging, home invasion, and kidnapping, can occur at any time. Local police are willing but often lack the capability to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents and terrorist attacks. Emergency medical and fire service is also limited.”

“Terrorist attacks have occurred with little or no warning, targeting Kenyan and foreign government facilities, tourist locations, transportation hubs, hotels, resorts, markets/shopping malls, and places of worship. Terrorist acts have included armed assaults, suicide operations, bomb/grenade attacks, and kidnappings,” part of the statement reads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.