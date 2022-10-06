Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – American music star, Post Malone has gotten his daughter’s initials tattooed on her face.

The rapper got the new piece backstage from tattoo artist Chad Rowe, after his Indianapolis show on Sunday night, October 2.

Recall that Post Malone announced the birth of his daughter by subtly dropping the news during an interview with Howard Stern in June.

TMZ reported that while Post Malone is yet to reveal his daughter’s full name, the bold “DDP” on his forehead are her initials.